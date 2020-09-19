Phoenixcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $84.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $685,621.28 and $84.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00045278 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,030.91 or 1.00487363 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.00658866 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.27 or 0.01396269 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005518 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010696 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00118865 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 79,998,462 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

