Phore Trading Down 11.2% This Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and $20,905.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005275 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000128 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 22,138,441 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

