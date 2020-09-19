Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PLAB has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Photronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Photronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Photronics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17. Photronics has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $667.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,340 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $113,740.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,831.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,870 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $141,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,457.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,760 shares of company stock valued at $381,891. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Photronics by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Photronics by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Photronics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Photronics by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

