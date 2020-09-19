Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,350,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 6,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of DOC traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,879,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. acquired 2,800 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $50,764.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,699.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 38,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 753,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 179,782 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,149,000 after purchasing an additional 263,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 324.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 508,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after buying an additional 388,289 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

