Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PDM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.25.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.02. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 68.72%. The company had revenue of $134.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 24,649 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 22,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

