Pillar One Day Trading Volume Hits $25,574.00 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Pillar has a market cap of $3.98 million and $25,574.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pillar has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pillar alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044639 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043233 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.78 or 0.04751579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009070 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00055433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00034722 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar (PLR) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.