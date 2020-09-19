Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at $7,168,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 150,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,087,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,496,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNW stock traded down $1.73 on Monday, hitting $70.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,823. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.05 and a 200 day moving average of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $929.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

