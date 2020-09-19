Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UTZ Brands’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on UTZ Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Get UTZ Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. UTZ Brands has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $19.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UTZ Brands during the second quarter worth $25,334,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UTZ Brands during the second quarter worth $576,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UTZ Brands during the second quarter worth $739,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UTZ Brands during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UTZ Brands during the second quarter worth $161,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UTZ Brands

UTZ Brands Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a business in the consumer goods industry and related sectors.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for UTZ Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTZ Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.