Piper Sandler Raises Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target to $26.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

COOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of COOP opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $1.43. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

