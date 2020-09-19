Piper Sandler Raises Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $130.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nike’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NKE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nike from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $136.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nike from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.79.

Nike stock opened at $114.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.08. Nike has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $178.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nike will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,056 shares of company stock valued at $26,663,725. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nike by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,624,512,000 after acquiring an additional 219,450 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Nike by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,834,816,000 after acquiring an additional 73,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,743,723,000 after acquiring an additional 222,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Nike by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,713,079,000 after acquiring an additional 508,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

