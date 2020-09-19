PiplCoin (PIPL) Achieves Market Cap of $114,739.30

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 24% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, PiplCoin has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. One PiplCoin token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PiplCoin has a market cap of $114,739.30 and approximately $14.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00045714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00246150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00092927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.34 or 0.01464340 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00218076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000711 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 tokens. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

PiplCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

