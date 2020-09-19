Pirate Chain Trading Up 5.3% Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $11.74 million and approximately $114,440.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0700 or 0.00000630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00045292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00246027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00092501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.01468548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00217329 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 167,724,860 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

