Pivotal Research Increases Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $41.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price lifted by Pivotal Research from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Altice USA to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of ATUS opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 84.68 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 385,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $9,344,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,964,567.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 496,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $14,265,242.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,547,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,475,696.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,780,927 shares of company stock worth $132,718,749 in the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Altice USA by 16.7% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,838,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,299,000 after buying an additional 1,409,120 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 9.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,034,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,547,000 after purchasing an additional 584,670 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Altice USA by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,327,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,043,000 after purchasing an additional 96,324 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 271.6% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,151,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 10.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,135,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,189,000 after purchasing an additional 379,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.