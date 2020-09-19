PIVX (PIVX) Reaches Market Cap of $22.72 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00003613 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, BiteBTC, Upbit and YoBit. PIVX has a market cap of $22.72 million and approximately $179,073.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PIVX has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00024052 BTC.
- LockTrip (LOC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003563 BTC.
- ALQO (XLQ) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000450 BTC.
- MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- Dimecoin (DIME) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Social Send (SEND) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
PIVX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Binance, Crex24, YoBit, CoinExchange, Graviex, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, Bisq, Livecoin, Coinroom, Coinbe, Trade By Trade, BiteBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
