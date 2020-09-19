PIXEL One Day Volume Reaches $395,615.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last week, PIXEL has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One PIXEL token can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. PIXEL has a market cap of $432,127.50 and $395,615.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,976.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.93 or 0.02131242 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.68 or 0.00735010 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00012721 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000599 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

