PIXEL Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One PIXEL token can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. PIXEL has a total market cap of $432,364.87 and $264,464.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,077.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $233.39 or 0.02106767 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.63 or 0.00718836 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003467 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00012604 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000532 BTC.

PIXEL Token Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

