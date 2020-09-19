Pizza 1-Day Volume Tops $698.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Pizza token can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a market cap of $593,452.48 and $698.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005208 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Pizza

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,851,248 tokens. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

