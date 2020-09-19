Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $19.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PLT. Sidoti raised shares of Plantronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plantronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Plantronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plantronics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.40.

PLT stock opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $42.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $511.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.93.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.67. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 52.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plantronics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Holdings I. L. Triangle sold 4,065,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $53,870,074.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLT. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Plantronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Plantronics by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plantronics by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Plantronics by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

