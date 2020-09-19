Playgroundz Achieves Market Cap of $43,589.93 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 56.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $43,589.93 and approximately $3,919.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded down 50% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00046838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00249430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00093692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.86 or 0.01465137 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00223696 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000713 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Playgroundz Token Trading

Playgroundz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

