Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives $81.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Plexus from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Plexus from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

In other news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $353,637.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,912.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $44,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,849 shares of company stock worth $8,147,232 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,822,000. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 280,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,777,000 after buying an additional 83,705 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 836,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,020,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plexus stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.12. 500,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,526. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.72 and its 200 day moving average is $65.51. Plexus has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.45. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $857.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

