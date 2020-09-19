Pmeer (PMEER) One Day Trading Volume Tops $338,560.00

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Pmeer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. Pmeer has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pmeer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00047629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00249947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00092011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.20 or 0.01477772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000265 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00227640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000715 BTC.

About Pmeer

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. The official website for Pmeer is www.qitmeer.net

Pmeer Coin Trading

Pmeer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.