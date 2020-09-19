Polis (POLIS) Reaches Market Cap of $5.62 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Polis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00005210 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and STEX. Polis has a market cap of $5.62 million and approximately $4,117.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polis has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

