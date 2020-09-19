Polybius (PLBT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9,230.00

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, Polybius has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. One Polybius token can now be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00016007 BTC on exchanges. Polybius has a market cap of $7.05 million and $9,230.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polybius alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044485 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00043256 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.43 or 0.04692905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00055424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00034764 BTC.

About Polybius

Polybius is a token. Its launch date was March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. The official website for Polybius is polybius.io . Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

Polybius Token Trading

Polybius can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polybius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polybius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polybius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polybius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.