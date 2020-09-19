PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on POL shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of PolyOne in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PolyOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on PolyOne in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE POL traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,342. PolyOne has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POL. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in PolyOne by 277.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PolyOne in the second quarter worth $107,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PolyOne in the second quarter worth $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PolyOne during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 163.5% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

