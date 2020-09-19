Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €62.86 ($73.95).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of ETR PAH3 traded down €2.18 ($2.56) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €50.88 ($59.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.55. Porsche Automobil has a 1-year low of €28.28 ($33.27) and a 1-year high of €70.66 ($83.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of €48.54.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

