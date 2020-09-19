Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Lifted to “Buy” at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on POR. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.40.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $63.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.21.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 11,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 27.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

