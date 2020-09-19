Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PSTL. Compass Point lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Postal Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $138.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.08.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.28). Equities research analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 3,195 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $43,931.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,759,547.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.