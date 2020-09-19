PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,040,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 17,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in PPL by 5.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 134,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 21.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 110,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 19,174 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in PPL by 22.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,085,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,140,000 after buying an additional 562,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $26.80. 10,394,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,815,701. PPL has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPL will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $29.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

