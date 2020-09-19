Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 18,992 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,263,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,855,000 after purchasing an additional 320,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 18.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DTIL remained flat at $$5.95 during midday trading on Friday. 1,714,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,199. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 81.82% and a negative net margin of 519.93%. Equities analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

