Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) Short Interest Down 11.4% in August

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 598,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 398.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 1,241.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL remained flat at $$5.95 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.27. Precision BioSciences has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 81.82% and a negative net margin of 519.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DTIL shares. BidaskClub lowered Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

