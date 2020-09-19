Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PRVL. William Blair started coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

NASDAQ PRVL opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Prevail Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $19.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $402.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 422,205 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,329,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 104,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

