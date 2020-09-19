Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $149.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primerica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Primerica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.25.

Shares of PRI opened at $117.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.66. Primerica has a twelve month low of $61.20 and a twelve month high of $138.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Primerica will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.98%.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $252,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,354.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $407,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,447,170. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Primerica by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.2% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

