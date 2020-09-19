Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PRMW. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.32.

Get Primo Water alerts:

PRMW opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 162.24, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.21 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Primo Water by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Primo Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.