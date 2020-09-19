Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of PRTH opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Priority Technology has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $6.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.96 million and a PE ratio of -7.91.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that Priority Technology will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,231,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,980,653.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Passilla acquired 17,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $44,167.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $66,224.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 39,458 shares of company stock valued at $98,011 and sold 85,812 shares valued at $201,213. 88.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Priority Technology stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 829.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,153 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.28% of Priority Technology worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

