ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.60.

PRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at about $17,540,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,963,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,677,000 after purchasing an additional 118,811 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter worth about $4,003,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 15.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,152,000 after purchasing an additional 168,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 8.4% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 136,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRA stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,780. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.28. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $221.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ProAssurance will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.