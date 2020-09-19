Profile Utility Token (PUT) Achieves Market Cap of $123,109.62

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinrail, Allcoin and LBank. Profile Utility Token has a total market cap of $123,109.62 and $88.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00044913 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,144.90 or 1.00560510 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000400 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00170890 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

Profile Utility Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Allcoin, LBank, Coinnest and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

