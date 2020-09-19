Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Profound Medicl’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PROF. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Profound Medicl in a report on Friday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Profound Medicl in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profound Medicl from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Profound Medicl from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Profound Medicl presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of PROF opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. Profound Medicl has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Profound Medicl by 406.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Profound Medicl by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Profound Medicl by 331.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.

Profound Medicl Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

