Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRGS. ValuEngine cut shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.75.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of PRGS opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.56. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 106,818 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.