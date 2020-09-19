Promis Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Shares of Promis Neurosciences Inc (TSE:PMN) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.13. Promis Neurosciences shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 299,750 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 million and a PE ratio of -5.42.

Promis Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Promis Neurosciences Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

