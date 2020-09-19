Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) Short Interest Update

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 419,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 194,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $17,898,000. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.2% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,383,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,747,000 after acquiring an additional 722,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,472,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

PTGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.42.

PTGX traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $22.00. 2,570,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,026. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $809.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.49. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 438.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.