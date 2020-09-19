Proton Price Hits $0.0111 (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, Proton has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $17.60 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton token can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00044794 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 226.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043432 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.03 or 0.04509561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009136 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00055369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034977 BTC.

Proton Profile

XPR is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,582,034,511 tokens. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.