Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PRVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Provention Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provention Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $855.46 million, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 3.56. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Francisco Leon bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $30,860.00. Also, CEO Ashleigh Palmer bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $35,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,565,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,919,214. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,349 shares of company stock valued at $149,672. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $1,061,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 1,012.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 602.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 87,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

