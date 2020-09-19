Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulse Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.
NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. Pulse Biosciences has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $331.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.90.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 119.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 25.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.
About Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.
