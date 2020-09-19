Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulse Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. Pulse Biosciences has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $331.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 119.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 25.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

