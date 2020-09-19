PumaPay Market Capitalization Tops $7.10 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One PumaPay token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Bittrex. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and approximately $27,760.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044511 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043158 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $516.42 or 0.04659671 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009031 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00034773 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,476,422,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinall, CoinBene, Upbit, CoinExchange, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.