Pure Price Down 49.3% Over Last Week (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Pure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the dollar. Pure has a total market capitalization of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pure alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.25 or 0.00660517 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011265 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00040132 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.78 or 0.04939781 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000118 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000823 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About Pure

PUREX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.