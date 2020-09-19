Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PRPL. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Shares of PRPL opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,716,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 679.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 82,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 926,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,669,000 after purchasing an additional 440,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

