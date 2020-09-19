Pylon Finance (PYLON) Tops One Day Volume of $284,481.00

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. During the last seven days, Pylon Finance has traded down 66.5% against the U.S. dollar. Pylon Finance has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $284,481.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pylon Finance token can currently be bought for about $226.45 or 0.02046349 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pylon Finance Profile

Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,759 tokens. Pylon Finance’s official website is pylon.finance/# . The official message board for Pylon Finance is medium.com/@al_92198

Pylon Finance Token Trading

Pylon Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pylon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

