QASH (QASH) Price Hits $0.0426

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last week, QASH has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One QASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, LATOKEN and EXX. QASH has a market cap of $14.90 million and approximately $293,719.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00046089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00246251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00092783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.01463268 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00218357 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000711 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Huobi, Liquid, LATOKEN, GOPAX, Ethfinex, EXX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.