QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QEP shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of QEP Resources to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

QEP Resources stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.12. 6,586,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,476,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 4.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. QEP Resources has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.73 million. QEP Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 0.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QEP Resources will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the second quarter worth $25,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in QEP Resources during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in QEP Resources during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QEP Resources during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in QEP Resources during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.