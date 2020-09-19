QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.33.
Several research analysts have weighed in on QEP shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of QEP Resources to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.
QEP Resources stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.12. 6,586,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,476,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 4.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. QEP Resources has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the second quarter worth $25,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in QEP Resources during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in QEP Resources during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QEP Resources during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in QEP Resources during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About QEP Resources
QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.
Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.