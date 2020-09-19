Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,725 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.29% of Qiagen worth $28,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 9.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,439,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares during the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qiagen alerts:

QGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Commerzbank raised Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank raised Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Qiagen in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,686.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.32. Qiagen NV has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average of $44.22.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Qiagen had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $443.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Qiagen NV will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.